1/
Lewis Thornton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Mr. Lewis Dillard Thornton, 90, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late Gaines Thornton and the late Grace Garrison Thornton, Mr. Thornton was a graduate of Greenville High School and was a retired car dealer. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He was an active hard working man who loved to travel. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are the love of his life of 22 years, Linda Rogers Stewart of Greer; a daughter, Mealody Scheuneman of Easley; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Christopher and Aiden. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thornton was predeceased by a brother, Edward Thornton; and three sisters, Emily Ramer, Margaret Foggel and Eloise Pace. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved