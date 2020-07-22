EASLEY — Mr. Lewis Dillard Thornton, 90, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late Gaines Thornton and the late Grace Garrison Thornton, Mr. Thornton was a graduate of Greenville High School and was a retired car dealer. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He was an active hard working man who loved to travel. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are the love of his life of 22 years, Linda Rogers Stewart of Greer; a daughter, Mealody Scheuneman of Easley; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Christopher and Aiden. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thornton was predeceased by a brother, Edward Thornton; and three sisters, Emily Ramer, Margaret Foggel and Eloise Pace. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.