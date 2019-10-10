PICKENS — Lila Holtz Jennings, age 95, of Pickens, S.C., born June 15, 1924 went to be with her Lord on Oct. 3, 2019.

Born in Batavia, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Marvin Holtz and Adora Jollian Holtz and wife of the late Roy Wilson Jennings.

She leaves behind son, Jack Jennings (Rene) of Easley, S.C., and two daughters, Barbara Paris of Easley, S.C., Beverly Hand (Ronald) of Pickens, S.C., and Michelle Parsons Vissage (Jeremiah) of Six Mile, S.C., daughter-in-law Phyllis Davis Jennings of Easley, S.C., and son-in-law, James Raines of Taylors, S.C.

Lila's extended family included 16 loving grandchildren and 24 adorable and precious great-grands.

Lila is predeceased by a brother, Rowland Holtz, a son, Roy W Jennings, Jr. and two daughters, Diana Lindsey and Anita Raines.

Lila served our country during World War II in the United States Navy right out of high school. She worked on US Navy planes during her military service. She attended Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Easley, S.C. She loved reading, playing cards and watching Clemson football.

She even enjoyed rides on her motorcycle with her late husband Roy.

Lila was retired from Cornell Dubilier where she served in manufacturing.

A service was held at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 with a visitation before the service. Interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Huntington Research, P.O. Box 912, Salado TX 76571.

