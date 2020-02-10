EASLEY — Mrs. Lillian Gillespie Chapman, 90, wife of the late Dewey Odell Chapman, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late Vanwyck Jerry Gillespie and the late Emma Smith Gillespie, Mrs. Chapman was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from the Elljean Plant of Alice Manufacturing Company with 50 years of service. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church where she belonged to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a son, Jerry Odell Chapman (Beth) of Clemson; a daughter, Cheryl Chapman Brooks (Ralph) of Easley; two sisters, Jean Lark of Henderson, N.C., and Evelyn Freeman of Easley; five grandchildren, Jeff Chapman, Heather Stephens, Lauren Rinebold, Corey Herndon, and Justin Herndon; and three great-grandchildren, J.J. Chapman, Claire Chapman and Cash Rinebold.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chapman was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Jerry Gillespie; and three sisters, Doris McAbee, Bobbie Langston, and Muriel Tooly.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 109 Laurens Road, Suite 1A, Greenville, SC 29607.

