PICKENS — Lillie Ellen Cheek Hutto, 86, of Pickens, S.C., wife of the late William Henry Hutto, passed from this life into heaven on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Barnwell County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Lacy Leonard Cheek and Maggie Estelle Jones Cheek. She was retired from Kent Manufacturing and was a member of Rocky Bottom Baptist Church. Lillie was a proud wife to a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol officer, William Henry Hutto and together they were members of the South Carolina Highway Retiree Association.

Lillie loved flowers, especially red roses. One of her favorite places to be was on the front porch, reading her Bible. She never met a stranger, always telling others she loved them. She was a wonderful mother who will be missed by many.

Surviving are her two daughters, Linda Aiken and Diane Camp; three brothers, Noah Cheek, Vernon Cheek and John Cheek and many loving nieces and nephews. Lillie was also preceded in death by four siblings, Richmond Cheek, Laurie Fort, Leonard Cheek and William Cheek.

The family received friends on Thursday March 5, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held on Friday March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Justin Anderson officiating. Honorary seating was provided for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will be at Lillie's home.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Bottom Baptist Church, 174 Rocky Bottom Baptist Church Rd., Sunset, SC 29685.

