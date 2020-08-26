Lillie Tucker

LIBERTY — Lillie Hoxit Tucker, Age 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Mrs. Tucker was born in Jackson County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Jessie Hoxit and Florence Galloway Hoxit and wife to Ervin Leon Patterson.

Survivors include a daughter Crystal Tucker (Michael) from Easley, S.C., and two sons DeWayne Tucker (Alice) from Easley, S.C., and Matthew Patterson from Charlotte, N.C. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Chelsea and Katlin. Also surviving are siblings Leona Luker (Leonard) from Jackson County, N.C., Dorothy Snider (Jim) from Pickens, S.C., Leola Durham (Claud) from Pickens, S.C., Burlis Hoxit (Lynn) from Pickens, S.C., Brenda Luker (Chub) from Jackson County, N.C., Gladys Luker (Daniel) from Jackson County, N.C., and Burlin Hoxit from Jackson County, N.C.

Mrs. Tucker was predeceased by a son Terry Tucker and sisters, Edith Moon and Annie Luker.

Mrs. Tucker enjoyed going to yard sales and roaming in the South Carolina and North Carolina mountains. She enjoyed her shopping but more than that she loved her children and two grandchildren. Mrs. Tucker was a lover of animals which include her two dogs. She enjoyed time with her husband Leon. Her family was the love of her life. She also enjoyed watching tele—evangelist Jimmy Swaggart on TV.

The family is acceptable to receiving flowers.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Aug. 21, 2020 with a chapel service following on Aug. 22. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Tucker Family.

