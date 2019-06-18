Linda Baylis

Service Information
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC
29671
(864)-878-6371
Obituary
LIBERTY — Linda Gail Owens Baylis, 62, wife of Victor John Baylis, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Baylis was born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Welford and Betty Owens. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Victor of the home, sons, Joseph Daniel Halbert of Pickens, Quenton Lee Halbert of Easley and Victor J. Baylis, Jr. of Williamston. Also surviving are six grandchildren and sisters, Karen and Christine.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel.

Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

The family is at the home.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019
