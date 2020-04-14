EASLEY — Linda Roche Cason, "Lin," 71, wife of Gary Cason, of Easley, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Charleston, S.C., she was a daughter of the late William and Zellie Jollie Roche.

Linda was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, where she was a member of the Abiding Hope Sunday School Class and served in the church choir.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Emile DeCandt (Rhonda), Tammy Follis (Chris), Angie Vickery (Bill) and Lee Cason (Tara); a sister, Charlotte Martinez-Richter; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Magnelli.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church,100 Clay St, Easley, SC 29642.

Linda's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com