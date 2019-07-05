PICKENS — Linda Lou Lockhart Shepherd, 69, of Pickens, wife of the late Stephen Shepherd, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019, at AnMed Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 16, 1949, in Havaco, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel Knox Lockhart. Linda was a retired Licensed Practitioner Nurse. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.

Surviving are three children, Anthony Santo (Sue), James Santo, and Tammy McFarland; fiancé, Archie East; three brothers, Don Lockhart, Jack Lockhart (Pauline), and Ronnie Lockhart; two sisters, Sally Kirk and Connie Belcher (Clarence); and six grandchildren, AJ Santo, Troy Santo, Audrey Santo, Hunter Santo, Jessica McFarland and Jennifer McFarland.

The family received friends on Tuesday July 2, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Reynolds officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service.

