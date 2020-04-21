PICKENS — On Friday April 17, 2020, in the twinkling of an eye, Lisa Gibson Barnes, crossed over the Jordan River into heaven.

Born on Jan. 20, 1961, in Gainesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Gibson, Jr. and Patricia Adams Gibson. Lisa was the widow of the late Judson Davis Barnes, loving mother to Patricia Langston and loving grandmother of John Conway Langston. She had a funny and brilliant personality and enjoyed writing beautiful poetry. She was of the Christian faith.

Lisa also leaves behind her step-mother, Susan Stouffer; sister, Niki Cobb; nephew, Michael Conway Gibson and two nieces Lisa Brittany Gibson and Hannah Elise Cobb.

Funeral services for Lisa will be private. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

