EASLEY — Lois "Lolo" Annette Burgess, 61, was born in Elkton, Md., on Nov. 9, 1958. She left this world and entered Heaven's gates on Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by her daughter, her son, and her daughter-in-law at St. Francis Hospital. A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, and proud American, Lois was truly a remarkable woman. She left imprints on anyone she came into contact with and loved with her whole heart. The years leading up to her passing, Lois spent as much time as she could at the beach. She enjoyed horses, sitting on Mommom and Poppop's back porch, picnics at the lake, spending time at Aunt Shirley's house, and making beautiful and lasting memories with her family. Lois will always be known for her unwavering love and faith in Jesus Christ. Lois was preceded in death by her amazing parents, Jackie and Margie Williams. She is survived by her daughter and best friend Heather Burgess, her son and "favorite" Chuck Burgess and his wife Jennifer. She is also survived by her three precious grandchildren Connor, Lizzy and Keira; her four loyal and devoted sisters Sherry (Paul) Gallman, Debbie (Gerald dec) Roach, Karen Trammell, and Jackie (Ken) Tollison, several aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. All of whom she loved truly and deeply. The family is gathered at their respected homes until they can gather to celebrate Lois' life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you pray for our nation. E-condolences may be sent online to www.yarboroughmortuary.com

