EASLEY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Nix will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the graveside at the home of her son, Gene Holliday at 104 Brookway Drive Easley, SC 29642.

Lois Marcelle Shelton Nix, 73, of 105 Pelzer Highway, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown in Greenville. Born in Greenville, she was the wife of Frankie J.C. Nix of the home and a daughter of the late George Washington and Jessie Pauline Taylor Shelton.

She loved cooking, collecting lighthouses and watching birds in her yard but she loved her family the most. She was a member of New Image Outreach.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Pamela Pierce of the home; a son, Gene Holliday (Bithyia) of Easley; a sister, Kathy Shelton of Easley; two brothers, Doug and Paul Shelton, both of Greenville; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jesse, Maranda, Christian, Casey and Cooper; and one great-grandchild, Kennedy.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a daughter, Gina Renee Holliday Byers and a sister, Georgia Ballew.

The family will be at the home.

Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes

Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made

to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.