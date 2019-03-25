PICKENS — Lois Nicholson Smith, 85, of Mountain Estates Road, wife of the late Grady N. Smith, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Bernice Reid Nicholson.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and spending time with all her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Stanley Smith of Easley, Steve Smith of Williamston, Gennis Kelly of Six Mile, Wanda Butler (Tim) of Pickens, Betty Campbell (Tim) of Liberty, Jean Crawford of Central and Lee Hunter (Eddie) of Pickens; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Smith was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sons-in-law, Hal Kelly and Valley Crawford; a granddaughter Amanda Whitaker; and sisters, Sue Barkley and Helen Pilgrim.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Gap Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Six Mile.

The family received friends prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to the .

The family will be at the home.

