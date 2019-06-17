EASLEY — Funeral services to honor the life of Ms., Eades were held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Burial followed at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Lola Mae Thomason Eades, 84, of Easley, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Justus Reece and Essie Eldora Sargent Thomason. She retired from the textile industry as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She was a member of Winding Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Tommy Eades of Liberty and Michael Eades (Debra) of Cosby, Tenn.; a sister, Margie Gosnell of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Misty Medlin of Anderson and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Medlin and Sarah-Faith Medlin.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a daughter, Tamah Kay "Tammy" Eades; a son Phillip Mark Eades; two sisters, Mildred McNeeley and Frances Johnson; and a brother, Donald Thomason.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.