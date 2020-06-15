Lola Mauldin
PICKENS — Lola Jessie Lee Hayes Mauldin, 96, widow of Elvin E. Mauldin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mrs. Mauldin was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Jessie Daniel and Olive LaFoy Hayes. She was a homemaker and was formerly employed with Pace Jewelers and Hampton's Clothing Store both in Pickens. She was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son Ronnie Mauldin (Melody) of Pickens as well as eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mauldin was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Mauldin, son, Richard Mauldin, grandson, Tommy Mauldin, sister, Lucille Stone (Jack), Ed Hayes (Lib), and Dan Hayes.

A graveside service was held June 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com. Memorials may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 115 Crescent Hill Drive, Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the family.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
