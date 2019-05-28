LIBERTY — Catherine Loretta Golden Crowe Hunter, 82, widow of John Curtis Hunter, Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, S.C.

Loretta was born in Central, a daughter of the late Richard Duff and Mae Boggs Golden. She was a member of the first graduating class of D. W. Daniel High School in 1956. She was a retired employee with West Point and attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Pickens. She and Curtis loved to bowl and she enjoyed spoiling her grandkids.

Surviving are her daughter, Cathy Lynn Gerlach of Liberty; brother, Darrell Lee Golden of Pickens; sister, Connie Fay Barnes of Central; grandchildren, Catherine Kelley (Kyle) of Liberty and Jennifer Collins (Bradley) of Hendersonville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Henry, Abby and Huntley Kelley.

In addition to her husband, Loretta was predeceased by brothers, Edward Golden, Ronnie Golden; and sisters, Ruth Weldon and June Hendricks.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with Revs. Bradley Collins and Rudy Smith officiating. Burial was in Memory Gardens.

The family received friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.