EASLEY — Mrs. Lou Ellen Jones Manley, 92, wife of the late Clyde Manley, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Jones Jones, Mrs. Manley was a homemaker and a member of United Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are two sons, Steve Holcombe and Mike Holcombe (Sue), all of Easley; two daughters, Janice Baxter (Mike) of Pickens, and Tammy Batson (Loren) of Greer; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Manley was predeceased by a brother, Larry Jones, and a sister, Elise Jones Alexander.

The family will host a memorial service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at United Wesleyan Church, Easley.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

