EASLEY — Louella McCall Watts, 92, of Easley, wife of the late John Woodrow Watts, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home.

Born in Haywood County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Joe Butler and Nota (Bessie) Teague McCall. Louella was a lifetime member of Mountain View Baptist Church, and retired from Countryside Nursing home in Easley as a Registered Nurse. Louella enjoyed needlework, cooking, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Louella is survived by one daughter, Betty Joyce Watts McJunkins of Easley; two brothers, Richard Allen McCall (Mary) of Pickens, and LeRoy McCall (Patti) of Six Mile; two sisters, Martha Faye Rogers of Hendersonville, N.C., and Mary Melinda Ferguson of Piedmont; four grandsons; six granddaughters; seven great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and numerous great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louella is predeceased by two son, Calvin Joe Watts, Sr., and James Douglas Watts; one daughter, Reva Jean Watts Goodine; and two brothers, William Ray McCall, and Y.J. McCall.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Six mile. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church Saturday prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the , or to the .

The family will be at the home, 110 Farmer Street, Easley SC, 29642.

