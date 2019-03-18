PICKENS — Louise White Gravely, 85, wife of W. David Gravely died Thursday evening March 14, 2019.

Mrs. Gravely was born in Metter, Ga., a daughter of the late Leon and Cora Clifton White. She was a retired businesswoman in Pickens County and was also retired as co-owner of The Gravely Agency along with her husband David. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William David Gravely of the home, sons Tommy Gravely (Debbie), Perry Gravely (Kathryn), and Bill Gravely all of Pickens. Grandchildren include Cole Edmonson, Michael Edmonson, Zak Johnson, Mitchell Gravely, Justin Gravely, Karen Gravely, Lucas Gravely and Matt Gravely and a great grandchild Stafford Edmonson. She is also survived by a brother, Lee White of Tampa, Fla., and a sister, Dot DeBerry of Winder, Ga.

A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Gravely's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with The Reverend David Taylor officiating. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service at the Grace United Methodist Fellowship Hall. Entombment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Pickens County Humane Society, PO Box 83, Liberty, SC 29657 or to The Pickens Senior Center, 129 Schoolhouse Street, Pickens, SC 29671.

The Family is at the home.