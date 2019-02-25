PICKENS — Louise Lay Lusk, 89, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the home of her daughter.

Mrs. Lusk was born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late Louie F. and Jane Cantrell Lay. She was retired from Cornell Dublier and she was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter Renee Gray (Leonard) of Augusta, Ga., grandchildren include Rebecca Gray Lynn (Jason) and Candace Gray Doyle (Tim) and great grandchildren, Annabelle Doyle and John Doyle.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lusk was preceded in death by her son, Ricky "Porky" Lusk and brothers, James Lay, Jack Lay, and Roy Lay.

At the request of Mrs. Lusk, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pickens County Humane Society, PO Box 83, Liberty, SC 29657 at www.pchumanesociety.org or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org