EASLEY — Edith Louise Holder McCall, 93, of Easley, wife of the late Norwood Cleveland McCall, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late John William "Gary" Holder and Edith Crowe Holder.

Mrs. McCall was a graduate of Easley High and retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company after 40 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and growing beautiful flowers in her garden.

Surviving are her children, Ted Alan McCall (Elizabeth) and Sue McCall Rock (Richard) all of Easley; grandchildren, Jamie Sha Barrett and Ashley Louise Barrett Greene; and great-grandchildren, Katie Greene and Keith Hoover.

Mrs. McCall was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William "Bud" Holder; and sisters, Lillie Viola Holder Galloway and Alice Virginia Holder.

The family received friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a services following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at the home following the service.

