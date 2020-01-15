PICKENS — Lounelle Simmons, 86, of Pickens, S.C. passed away Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Nealy and Bertie Evette Nealy, and wife of the late Sherril Dean Simmons.

She was a member of Griffin Baptist church in Pickens.

Survivors include three sons; Douglas Simmons (Phyllis) of Easley, S.C., Michael Simmons, Pickens, Keith Simmons of North Carolina, two daughters; Jayne Stancell and Judith Rivers (John) all of Pickens, she also leaves two brothers; Garland Nealy of Texas, Carl Nealy of Georgia, and two sisters; Wilma McKinney of Greenville, and Frances Giese (Larry) of Greenville. She also leaves seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild to share in her memory.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Visitation was Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home. Graveside services were Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at Griffin Baptist Church Cemetery 1629 Pumpkintown Highway in Pickens.

Memorials may be sent to Griffin Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Simmons Family.