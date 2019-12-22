MARIETTA — Christine "Lucille" Crowe, 72, went to be with her Lord Wednesday Dec. 21, 2019 at her home in Marietta, S.C. Born in Clarksville, Ga., she is the daughter of the late James Hamilton Hogsed and Ella Christine Chavous and wife of the late Lewis Earl Crowe.

She was a homemaker and a member of Oolenoy Baptist Church.

Survivors include three sons; James Johnson of Marietta, S.C., Robert Johnson of Marietta, S.C., Steven Dockery of Texas, six daughters; Tanya Lee (Mike) of Marietta, S.C., Shawna Shirley (Mark) of Simpsonville, S.C., Michelle Grimaldo (Gregg) of California, Donna Cresswell of Texas, Nancy Trotter (Jeffery) Easley, S.C., Jessica Dockery of Easley, S.C., and a sister; Pudgy Parson.

Lucille also leaves a passel of grandchildren and great-grandchildren to share in her memory. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother Roger Hogsed.

A visitation will be held Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 12-1 p.m. at Oolenoy Baptist Church in Pickens, SC. A service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be a Oolenoy Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be sent to Young Appalachian Musicians (YAMS) in care of Betty McDaniel 792 Holly Springs Road Pickens, SC, 29671.

