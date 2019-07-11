SIX MILE — Lucille Knight Ellenburg,77, of Six Mile, South Carolina went to be with her Lord Friday July, 5, 2019 in

Anderson, South Carolina. Born in Pickens County, she is the daughter of the late Clyde and Rosa Lee Rice Knight and wife of the late Ralph Ellenburg.

Lucille was a member of Gap Hill Church Of God and very loved by her family.

Survivors include three sons; Randall Elbert Ellenburg of Six Mile, South Carolina, Eric Dana Ellenburg of Six Mile, South Carolina, Chris Perry Ellenburg of Athens, Georgia, three brothers; Frank Knight, Melvin Knight, Roy Knight, a niece Dolores Turner, one grandchild; Tristan Ellenburg of Athens, Georgia. Lucille also leaves her loving caretakers; Bobby and Stephanie Stephens to share in her memory.

In addition to her parents, Lucille is predeceased by a sister Helen Turner and three brothers; Harold Knight, J.B. Knight, and Edward Knight.

A visitation was held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gap Hill Church of God in Six Mile. Aservice followed at 2 p.m. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, South Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to WWW.Dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Ellenburg family.