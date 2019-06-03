EASLEY — Lucille Holden McLane, 87, wife of Hailey Isom McLane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late Clifton Odell Holden and the late Pearl Collins Holden, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a former teacher for Pickens County Schools for 30 years and a faithful member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of 65 years, are daughters, Mylinda L. McLane and Karen L. Brock (Truett); sisters, Beatrice McGowen and Shirley Alexander (Bruce), all of Easley; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Neal (Adam), of Liberty.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum. Private entombment followed.

The family received friends from 10-10:45 a.m. in the mausoleum, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 160 Crossroads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Kathy and Chari at Interim Hospice of Easley and to Danielle Parker for all of their help and loving care.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC which is assisting the family.