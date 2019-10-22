PICKENS — Lucy Eleanor Boozer Harward, 80, wife of Eston Dale Harward went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Lucy was born in Columbia, S.C., a daughter of the late Reverend Matthew Evans Boozer and the late Lucy Eleanor Waldrop Boozer. Lucy attended Margaret Booth Primary School, Montgomery, Ala. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College, Columbia, S.C., and attended Emory University, Atlanta, Ga. She received her Master's Degree from, University of Florida and her Ph.D from Florida State University. For many years Lucy taught in schools in Florida while her husband served as a United Methodist Minister.

The Pickens Senior Center was very dear to her heart. Lucy founded the Fiber Arts Center at the senior center where she taught fiber arts skills and actively volunteered. She was recognized many times for her quilts and designed the quilt square for The Pickens Doodle Trail and for The Pickens Senior Center. Mrs. Harward was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, The Reverend E. Dale Harward, daughter Lucinda "Cindy" Diane Rainey and her husband Clifford Wesley Rainey, Sr. of Alpharetta, Ga., grandchildren, Clifford Wesley Rainey, Jr. and his wife Delaney Powers of Woodstock, Ga., and Matthew Ethan Rainey of Kennesaw, Ga. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Bryan Powers and Eston Lane Rainey. Also surviving are her sister Mrs. Elizabeth Boozer Dalton (Betty) and brother, Mr. M. E. Boozer II (Butch) Boozer.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens with close friend Lowell Teal speaking. Following the service the family will host a luncheon in the church fellowship hall.

The family has asked flowers to be omitted and those desiring make memorials to the Pickens Senior Center, 129 Schoolhouse Street, Pickens, SC 29671.