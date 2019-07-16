EASLEY — Mrs. Lula Ann Blassingame, 78, of Easley, passed on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rainey Hospice in Anderson.

She was a daughter of the late James Henry and Louvenia Mansell Walker.

Surviving are two sons, Eric Blassingame of Piedmont, and James P. Blassingame of Easley; one sister, Betty (Charles) Madden of Greenville; one brother, James Walker of Easley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Easley Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mauldin Cemetery.