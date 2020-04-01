PICKENS — Lula Mae Chapman, 100, passed from this life on Tuesday March 10, 2020. Miss Chapman was born in Pickens, S.C., daughter of the late Silas Robert and Maude Nix Chapman.

She lived quiet faithful life, loving and supporting her family, who will miss her kind and playful spirit.

In addition to her parents, Miss Chapman was preceded in death by her sister, Flora Brown, and her brothers Frank Chapman and Clyde Chapman.

A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Meg Jackson Clark officiating.

Memorials may be made to East Pickens Baptist Church, Caring Action Homebound Ministry, PO Box 454, Pickens, SC, 29671.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Chapman family.