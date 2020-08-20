Luther Johnson

EASLEY — Luther Walter Johnson, 84, of Easley, widower of the late Lottie Mae Ellenburg Swanson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, S.C.

Born on Dec. 9, 1935, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Walter and Agnes Henderson Swanson. Luther retired from Saco Lowell, where he worked for 35 years in the traveling department. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was of the Christian faith. Luther was a Clemson Tiger fan and enjoyed camping and staying in his mountain home in Eastatoee.

Surviving are his two children, Shirley Esuary and Marvin Swanson; four sisters, Mary Hendrix, Aline Duncan, Reva Reeves and Norma Jean McCall, and several loving nieces and nephews. Luther was preceded in death by five siblings, Harold Swanson, Hershel Swanson, Oliver Swanson, Clara Kelley and Jessie Lee Sentell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 1-1:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Swanson family in making arrangements.