PICKENS — Lyda Elizabeth "Lib" Hendricks Hayes passed from this life on April 14, 2019, at Manna Health and Rehabilitation in Pickens.

Born in Pickens County on March 11, 1924, she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Hayes and her son Stanley Hayes and five siblings. She was the daughter of the late Ivy W. Hendricks, Sr. and Pearle Childs Hendricks. She is survived by her daughter Jane H. Alexander and her husband Jarrel, one grandson, Chris Alexander and two great grandchildren, Ethan Alexander and Ansley Chapman.

Lib was a life time member of Griffin Baptist Church where she dedicated many years to teaching children's Sunday School and diligently worked in numerous other areas including fifteen years with the Griffin Quilters. She was also very active for 40 years as a volunteer at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Her passions included her sewing, and her flowers, second only to loving and caring for her family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday April 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Fred Astin and Reverend Brandon Wimpey officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home of Jarrel and Jane Alexander, 180 Massingill Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Griffin Baptist Church, 1629 Pumpkintown Hwy., Pickens, SC 29671, or Elljean Baptist Church, 605 Elljean Rd., Easley, SC 29640.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks for the wonderful care and love shown to their Mother by the employees of Manna Health and Rehabilitation in Pickens.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the Hayes family in making arrangements.