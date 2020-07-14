Lydia Gray

EASLEY — Lydia Climelia "Cli" Black Gray, 81, widow of the late MSGT Ret. Johnie Lafe Gray, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Cli was born Jan. 21, 1939 in Easley, a daughter of the late Morris and Pauline Watkins Black. She was a 1957 graduate of Easley High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and mom while her husband served our country in the Air Force. She was a beloved member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir.

Surviving are her son, Morris "Mo" Gray (Robbin) of Easley; three daughters, Charlotte Burgess (Mike) of Easley; Carol Gray of Asheville, N.C.; and Celeste Bowie (Steve) of Six Mile; two sisters, Beth McDonald of Toccoa, Ga.; and Beverly Merry of Easley; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Monday, July 13, 2020 with interment following at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657; or to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210.

