EASLEY — Lyman Fields, most recently of Anderson, passed into the next life on August 26, 2020.

A native of Easley, Mr. Fields was a graduate of Easley High School, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and later graduated from Clemson University.

He was preceded in his journey by his wife Edith Keel, his parents W. T. and Elizabeth Fields, his brothers Johnnie A. and W. E. "Pete" Fields, and his sister Helen Nance.

Lyman and Edith dedicated a significant portion of their lives to caring for Edith's sister Pam and in doing so set an example of love that anyone would do well to follow.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

Lyman was a dedicated Christian, a devoted fan of Clemson Athletics, and an avid bridge player.

His family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Interim Hospice, Seneca Health and Rehabilitation, and Easley Place for their care.

To observe social distancing, a private family funeral will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting their website at www.act.alz.org, by mailing 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by calling (800) 272-3900.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.