PICKENS — Lynda Lee Holliday, age 77, of Pickens, South Carolina, born Oct. 31, 1941 went to be with her Lord on Oct. 14, 2019. Born in Little Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Homer M. Crowell and Laura M. Avery and wife of the late James H. Holliday.

She leaves behind a son Kevin Holliday (Lissa) of Westminster, S.C., and a daughter Kimberly Holliday of Six Mile, S.C. Lynda's extended family included a grandchild that she partially raised Kevin Holliday II (Lakyn) and a number of loving grandchildren and adorable and precious great-grands.

Lynda is predeceased by a grandson Seth Holliday and son-in-law Richard T. Block.

Lynda worked mainly as a homemaker and with the Pickens County Schools as a Library Clerk. She attended Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central, S.C. Lynda was very fun loving and out-going. She loved her crafting which included ceramics, cross-stitch, jewelry making and also playing solitary and working on her genealogy.

A service was held at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel,on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 with a visitation before the service. Interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cannon Memorial Baptist Church. 120 Pepper St. Central, SC 29630.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Holliday family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com