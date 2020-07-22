Lynn Boggs

PICKENS — Lynn M. Boggs passed on July 14, 2020. Lynn was the daughter of the late JC and Ruby McJunkin of Liberty.

Lynn is survived by husband Jack Boggs of Pickens; daughter Amanda Bissell of Myrtle Beach (Pete); grandchildren Channing Sams and Tanner Chapman; great-grandchildren Kasem Sams and Addison Sams; and siblings Martha Rhyne, JayAllen McJunkin, Joyce Snyder and Brenda Fowler.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardens, decorating, and road trips to the beach and mountains. She will truly be missed.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Boggs family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

A private service will be held at a later date.