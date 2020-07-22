1/
Lynn Boggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PICKENS — Lynn M. Boggs passed on July 14, 2020. Lynn was the daughter of the late JC and Ruby McJunkin of Liberty.

Lynn is survived by husband Jack Boggs of Pickens; daughter Amanda Bissell of Myrtle Beach (Pete); grandchildren Channing Sams and Tanner Chapman; great-grandchildren Kasem Sams and Addison Sams; and siblings Martha Rhyne, JayAllen McJunkin, Joyce Snyder and Brenda Fowler.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardens, decorating, and road trips to the beach and mountains. She will truly be missed.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Boggs family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
8648786371
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved