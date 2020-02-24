EASLEY — Mabel Virginia Morris Lunsford, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home.

Mabel was born in Ohio, the daughter of the late Arlie Arlington Morris, Sr. and the late Gertrude Hummel Morris.

Mabel was an extremely talented seamstress and for many years she worked in various sewing plants. After her retirement, she shared her sewing talents with many people and charitable organizations. In 2004, she was awarded the prestigious Jefferson Award for her "Quilts of Love" project at St. Matthias Lutheran Church as an outreach for Lutheran World Relief, but later expanded to help the Meyer Center for special children, Safe Harbor, and Guardian Ad Litem programs. She later worked with the quilting group at Faith Lutheran Chapel and at their yearly yard sale. Some of her quilts were raffled off to benefit MARY'S House, Gleaning House Food Pantry, Pickens County Humane Society and Happy Gifts, in addition to Lutheran World Relief.

She sewed many, many baby clothes for expectant mothers, altered and mended clothing for a lot of folks, and made seasonal banners for churches. Although she was faced with many health challenges, she never stopped working for the good of others. Mabel will be remembered as a kind and caring person who always put the needs of others first.

During the time Mabel was a member at St. Matthias Lutheran Church she taught the younger children's Sunday School. For the yearly Christmas pageant, she sewed all of the costumes-angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph, and even the sheep and donkeys. For several years, Mabel was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Easley and on many occasions would share her talents with homemade baked goods or food for a pot luck dinner. Due to her health, in recent years, she was unable to attend church but kept in touch with her church family.

Mabel had a strong faith in the Lord and her faith is what kept her going in spite of her health conditions.

Surviving are a brother, Donald Morris (Tina) of Texas; a sister, Dorothy Morris of Greenville; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Morgan of Easley.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by her long-time companion, Richard Morgan.

A combined service will be hosted by Emmanuel Lutheran Church during their Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 with Rev. Charles Aurand officiating.

There will be a visitation prior to the service at the church starting at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 101 E. 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640; or to Quilts of Love, c/o Martha Dorset, 113 Bridgewater Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

