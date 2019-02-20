EASLEY — Madelyn Grace Whitfield, our precious little angel, went to her heavenly home Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Brittney and Zach Whitfield.

Surviving in addition to her parents are maternal grandparents, Joseph and Tammy Malek of Easley; and paternal grandparents, Jan Bailey of Easley and Gordon Whitfield of Liberty.

