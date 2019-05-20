Mae Anderson

Service Information
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC
29605
(864)-242-1144
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
Obituary
LIBERTY — Mrs. Mae Dell Anderson, 80 of Liberty, S.C., passed on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Arkansas.

She was a daughter of the late Mathis Hart and Lee Greta Moore.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Faye (Ivy) Daniels of Strong, Ark.; one sister Lillie Jefferson of Waterbury, Conn.; two grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Daniels and Trey Daniels III; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 2 p.m. at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2019
