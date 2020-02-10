PICKENS — Prescilla "Mae" Waters Parris, 81, of Pickens, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, at Manna Health and Rehabilitation of Pickens.

Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Transylvania County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Bonnie Smith Waters. She was retired from Carolina Fine Foods of Pickens and was of the Baptist faith.

Prescilla had a very caring and giving heart. She loved children and was affectionately known by all as "Momma Mae" or Nanny.

Surviving are her four sons, Johnny Parris, Robert Parris, Billy Ray Parris (Bonnie) and Dean Parris (Joni); two daughters, Tina Popard (Reverend Rick) and Missy Moody (Gregg); two sisters, Nan McCardle and Kathleen Holden; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Wayne Waters, William Waters, Robert Waters and Paul Waters and two sisters, Margie Stalk and Lenora Phillips.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held on Friday Febr. 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens, SC.

The family was at the home of the son, Robbie Parris.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Parris family in making arrangements.