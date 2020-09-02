EASLEY — M. Magdalene Smith Williams, widow of Howard L. Williams and daughter of James W & Bessie M Smith passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, James H. Williams, Goose Creek, S.C., Richard L. and wife Jan Williams, Wayland, Mich., David A. and wife Becky Williams, Elgin, S.C., and special friend of the family James Morgan. Four grandchildren Brad (wife Nicole) Williams, Stephanie (husband Chuck) Dry, Adam (wife Kari) Williams, Cody (wife Jennifer) Williams. Six great-grandchildren Anthony, Brooke, Bradley, Palmer, Scarlett and Hadley.

She was predeceased by her brother Amos M. Smith, Easley, S.C., and brother-in-law James E. Williams, Lexington, S.C.

Mrs. Williams was an active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Easley, S.C., where she belonged to the Lucille Searcy Sunday School Class, served as Chairperson of the Sweet Spirits Senior Citizens group as well as other groups and organizations of the church for many years. She was also a Volunteer at the Baptist Easley Hospital, served as Treasurer and VP of the Voluntary Auxiliary.

Mrs. Williams retired as Asst. VP from First Citizens Bank after 26 plus years of service. She also served on the Senior Board for Belk of Easley.

Magdalene loved to plan, manage and take trips with the Sweet Spirits Group.

Funeral services were Aug. 29, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Jeff Childress officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.