PICKENS — Malcolm "Mac" Keith Gilstrap, 94, of Pickens passed away Saturday Jan. 18, 2020. Born in Easley, S.C., he was the son of the late Ralph Dewitt and Geraldine Jones Gilstrap.

Mac served his country in World War II and Korea in the United States Navy, and after being discharged was involved with the VFW and the American Legion as well as the Shriners.

Survivors include two sons; Mark Preston Gilstrap and Jonathan Keith Gilstrap (Kim) both of Blythewood, S.C., two daughters; Carole Flood (Richard) of Jackson, Tenn., and Janice Gaddy (Charles) of Port St. Joe, Fla. He is also survived but his former wife of over 35 years; Anne T. Gilstrap. Mac leaves seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild to share in his memory.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Winona "Teenie" Gilstrap Brown of Liberty, S.C.

Visitation will be held Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, 10-11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

