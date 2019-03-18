EASLEY — Mrs. Mamie Burgess Thrower, 79, wife of Rev. Charles Lee Thrower, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born in York County, a daughter of the late John Ross Burgess and the late Millie Mae Settlemeyre Burgess, Mrs. Thrower was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a homemaker. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Mamie had a passion for collecting angels, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 61 years, are two sons, William R. Thrower (Christina) of Easley, and Charles W. Thrower (Susan) of Columbia; one daughter, Mamie Melinda Thrower of Easley; two brothers, Hugh Burgess of Daniel Island, SC, and Ross Burgess of Florida; three sisters, Mary Moore of Florida, Patsy Walker of Rock Hill, and Ruth Moore of Georgia; three grandchildren, Caleb Thrower (Allie), Matthew Thrower, Landon Thrower and Payden Thrower; and one great-grandchild, Bane Thrower.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thrower was predeceased by three brothers, Floyd, Oscar and Richard Burgess.

A celebration of her life was held March 15, 2019 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

The family received friends on Friday at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.