EASLEY – Marcia Derrick Smith, 47, wife of Carl Douglas Smith, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Marcia was born in Greenville County, only child of Marvin James Derrick of Greenville and the late Margaret Carolyn Cooper Derrick. She along with her husband, Carl owned and operated Palmetto Pizza Company in Central for many years.

Marcia was caring, intelligent, and brought her organizational skills to everything she did. Organization was a hobby for her. She loved everyone and mothered all of her children's friends over the years. She loved being a "Mom," drawing and animals. Marcia was a member of Fellowship Community Church in Liberty.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Carl D. Smith, her son, Jesse Derrick Smith and her daughter, Josephine Dakota Smith and her father, Marvin James Derrick. She is also survived by her furry baby, her cat Tessa.

Marcia's life will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Fellowship Community Church, 1301 Greenville Highway, Liberty, SC. It was Marcia's request that all attending would please wear bright colored casual clothing.

The family requests that you please bring photographs and a written memory of Marcia to be shared with everyone and leave with the family. This Celebration will also include a "pot luck," so please bring a dish to share.

Flowers are to be omitted and memorials be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605. There will also be a basket to receive memorial donations at the celebration.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.PalmettoCremationService.com.