PICKENS — Marcus Pat Looper, of Pickens, stepped into the open arms of Jesus on March 23, 2019. He was 86 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Baumgarner) and children, Patti Davis (Reese), Doug (Donna), Jimmy (Tammy), Rob (Lisa) and Amish Ray (Manisha). Pat was blessed to have been loved by 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and was excited about the recent birth of his first great-great-grandson. Also surviving Pat are two sisters, Frances (Donald) Moore and Doris (the late Joel) Dalton. His brother Wallace Tommy (Helen) Looper preceded him in death.

Pat was born in Pickens to the late Marcus Bolt and Ruth Grant Looper and graduated from Six Mile High School in 1951. In 1952 he enlisted in the United States Airforce and the following year he and Barbara were married. He passed away at home, surrounded by his family.

After deployment in Japan and Okinawa respectively from 1957-60, Pat was stationed at Sewart AFB in Smyrna, Tenn., for 10 years. He was involved in the development of the Distant Early Warning Line, also known as the DEW Line or Early Warning Line, a system of radar stations in the far northern Arctic region of Canada. Pat was deployed in Viet Nam from December 1967 to January 1969. He completed 20 years of service in 1972, retiring as a Master Sergeant after two years at Little Rock AFB in Jacksonville, Ark.

After a brief period of self-employment and a stint at Sangamo Electric, Pat began work with Michelin Tire in 1974, retiring in 1994.

Pat enjoyed gardening on his former family farm, wood-working, and being his own handyman. All his life he had been a learner, and read voraciously, a habit he kept until the very end. He used his handyman and carpentry skills to bless others, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and serving on its board.

He loved his family but he especially loved his Savior and Lord, having trusted in Christ at an early age. His most recent membership was at Clemson Presbyterian (PCA) Church, but as he and Barbara's health has declined they have been blessed by the ministry of Six Mile Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens, with a family visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Reverend Rob Looper will preside.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Pruitt Hospice, 301 Halton Rd Suite B, Greenville, SC 29607.