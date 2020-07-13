Margaret DeMaio

SUNSET — Margaret Agnes DeMaio passed peacefully on July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family, in her 94th year.

Mrs. DeMaio was the daughter of the late Joseph Higgins and Margaret Hinelein Higgins. Loving mother to John M. DeMaio of Sunset, S.C., Anthony T. DeMaio and wife Corinne of Miller Place, N.Y., Jerry J. DeMaio and wife Jeannie of Hauppauge, N.Y.,; wonderful grandmother to John D. DeMaio, Danny DeMaio, Stephanie DeMaio, Adam DeMaio, Toni Ann Kane, Suzette Plunkett, Nancy DeMaio, Michelle DeMaio, Michael DeMaio and great-grandmother to many loving and previous great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Diane Higgins and is predeceased in death by one brother, Joseph Higgins.

Margaret will always be remembered for being a wonderful and devoted wife to the late Jerry Thomas DeMaio, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Mrs. DeMaio in her early years worked for Grumman Aircraft placing rivets on planes used in World War II. She later worked as a hair stylist.

Mrs. DeMaio was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens. She loved traveling with her late husband.

Funeral services and visitation was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 558 Hampton Ave, Pickens, SC Burial followed the funeral service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the DeMaio family.

