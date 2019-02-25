PICKENS — Margaret Holder Floyd, 91, wife of the late Frank Floyd passed from this life on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at The Presbyterian Community in Easley.

Mrs. Floyd was born in Pickens County, daughter of the late Henry Furman and Daisy Shearer Holder. She was proud to be a wife, mother, and homemaker. Mrs. Floyd was a member of the Pickens Presbyterian Church and for many years volunteered with the Cannon Hospital Auxiliary along with her husband Frank.

Survivors include her sons, Henry Floyd (Cindy) of Spartanburg and Lee Floyd of Lexington and his daughter Jeannie Bowen (Tommy) of Pickens and grandchildren, Hank Floyd, Betts Copenhaver, Cody Bowen and Matthew Floyd.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to The Foothills Presbyterian Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642 or to The AnMed Health Cannon Auxiliary, 123 W. G. Acker Drive, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at their respective homes.