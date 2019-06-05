EASLEY — Mrs. Margaret Gibson, 80, of Easley, went home to be with her Lord on Friday May 31, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 23, 1939, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Donald Laverne and Mary Watson Martin. Margaret was a graduate of Pickens High School and served as city clerk and treasurer for the city of Easley for many years. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of church activities. She was very active with the cancer support group and loved her Sunday school class, Love in Action. In her spare time, she tended to her yard work and the up keep of her flowerbeds.

Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Bobby Gibson; two children, Byron Gibson of Campobello, and Phyllis Porter (Dale) of Piedmont; one sister, Mary Pickel of Easley; two granddaughters, Morgan Porter Collins (Geoff) of Piedmont and Emily Porter of Piedmont; one grandson, Brooks Gibson (Morgan) of Spartanburg, and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Gibson and Layla Gibson.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Mac Martin.

The family received friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Honorary seating was provided for the Love in Action Sunday school class and Gideons International. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 1430, 201 Rock Springs Rd., Easley, SC 29642, or to the Gideons International at 2939 Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29307.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Gibson family in making arrangements.