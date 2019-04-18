PICKENS – Margaret Anne "Peggy" Chastain Holcombe, 90, wife of the late James Brandon Holcombe, USN Ret., went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Monday April 8, 2019. Mrs. Holcombe was lovingly known in her neighborhood, community and family as "NeeNaw."

Mrs. Holcombe was born Dec. 13, 1928 in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Wade and Annie Price Chastain. She was retired from the School District of Pickens County as a cook and also retired from the Singer Company in Pickens and she attended Holly Springs Baptist Church.

She leaves behind a son, Rodger Holcombe (Louise) of Pickens, daughter-in-law, Elaine Holcombe of Pickens, six grandchildren, Robert Holcombe (Amy) of Spartanburg, Cimeron Holcombe (Joy) of Cleveland, Jeremiah Holcombe of Pickens, Mitchell Holcombe (Candace) of Easley, Suzanne Rampey (Randy) of Old Fort, N.C., and Justin Holcombe (Katie) of Dacusville and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Holcombe was preceded in death by a son, Gregory "Gus" Holcombe and her 12 brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A graveside service was held on April 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with The Reverend H. C. Couch officiating.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to The Holly Springs Baptist Church Youth, 3450 Table Rock Rd, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at their respective homes.