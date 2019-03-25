CENTRAL — Margaret Evans Stewart, 97, widow of David W. Stewart passed away peacefully , Wednesday,March 20, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Margaret was born in Central, a daughter of the late John Wesley and Minnie Estella Holladay Evans. She was a graduate of Asheville Teachers College and Southern Wesleyan University and earned her Masters Degree from Western Carolina University. She received her Administration Degree from Clemson University. Margaret taught school for 20 years at Central Elementary and was the first principal at Ben Hagood Elementary for 14 years. In 1984, she was named Administrator of the Year for Pickens County School District. She was truly a lifelong learner and dedicated educator. She was a long time member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her family which she adored: a son, Joe D. Stewart (Nancy), of Little Rock,

Arkansas; daughter, Brenda S. Bryant (Gary) of Belton; grandchildren, Michael Stewart, Jason Stewart, Dave Bryant, Gary Bryant, Jr. and Alyson Fricks; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Margaret was the last of her nine siblings. She was predeceased by brothers, Warren Evans, Furman Evans and Dee Evans; and sisters, Betha Morgan, Nettie Link, Corrie Link-Maloney, Anne Vissage, Nell Bowling and Alma Holden.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church (300 E. First Ave.) with Rev. Joe Cadden and Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Rd., Easley.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm., Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Magnolias of Easley Assisted Living for caring for Mom for 2 ½ yrs. A place that she called "her home."

Additionally, Margaret's family wishes to thank Dr. William Craig for his professionalism and personal attention he showed toward Mom.

Lastly, we will be forever grateful to the staff at Rainey Hospice House of Anderson for the care and compassion given to Mom in her final days.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Generations To Come, First Baptist Church, 300 E. First Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.