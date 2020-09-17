EASLEY — Margaret Trecia James Valenti, 94, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Wade Hampton James and the late Addie Smith James, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, reading, and traveling. She was a Twister at Southern Franklin Mill for over 25 years and she was a member of Tremont Church of God.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Osborne (Betty) of Easley, daughters, Delona Patterson (Allen) of Greenwwod and Rosemary Gray of Liberty; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Wallace James.

Memorial services were held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Tremont Church of God, 2854 New Easley Highway, Greenville, SC, 29611.

The family received friends on Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Tremont Church of God, 2854 New Easley Highway, Greenville, SC, 29611 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org