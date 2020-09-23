Margie Reese

SIX MILE — Margie Sue Reese, 81, of Six Mile, S.C., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Six Mile, she was the widow of Jesse J. Reese, Jr. and a daughter of the late Van and Hazel Hendricks. She graduated from DW Daniel High School in 1957 and was a member of Gap Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Reese retired from Liberty Middle School where she worked alongside her husband for many years.

Surviving are a son, Dr. James Reese (Susan) of Easley; two daughters, Patricia Berkshire (Doug) of Central, Malinda Martin of Boiling Springs; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Kristen Martin, Jessica Rogers, Kyle Martin, Jason Reese, Abigail Hayes, Tennyson Chappell, Reagan Chappell, Benjamin Reese, and Lois Reese. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Ann Allsep of Six Mile.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel D. Hendricks.

Private graveside services will be held at Gap Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.