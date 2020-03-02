LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Mrs. Swords life will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

Marilyn Merck Swords, 68, of 811 Slab Bridge Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Prisma Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Julius Clarence and Margaret Byrd Merck.

Mrs. Swords was a 1969 graduate of DW Daniel High School. She retired from the School District of Pickens County where she worked in Accounting. She was also a longtime member of Flat Rock Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher for the children's class.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Swords of the home; a brother, Roger Merck (Linda) of Central; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Phil Merck.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty SC 29657.

